Former US President Donald Trump called his conviction in the New York hush money trial “very unfair" and vowed to appeal his criminal conviction. On Thursday, a New York jury found Trump guilty of multiple felonies at his hush-money trial, making him the first former US president to be convicted of crimes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It was very unfair... You saw what happened to some of the witnesses that were on our side – they were literally crucified," Trump was quoted by Reuters as saying in a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan. In his speech, Trump called his adversaries "sick" and "fascists."

He vowed to challenge his conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records, declaring "we're going to be appealing this scam... on many different things." However, he will have to wait until after his sentencing on July 11 before taking that step. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump was convicted of 34 felony charges in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. Following his conviction on Thursday, Trump said he was an “innocent man". He angrily denounced the trial as a “disgrace", the Associated Press reported.

Trump still faces three other felony indictments, but the New York case was the first to reach trial and likely the only one ahead of the November election.

