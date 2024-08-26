In a post on X on late Sunday, Donald Trump asked, “Who is negotiating for us in the Middle East?” He said “Comrade Kamala” is doing campaign with “her really bad VP Pick”.

"Bombs are dropping all over the place! Sleepy Joe is sleeping on a Beach in California, viciously Exiled by the Democrats, and Comrade Kamala is doing a campaign bus tour with Tampon Tim, her really bad V.P. Pick," Trump posted on X.

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, August 23. She will now contest against Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential elections.

Middle East crisis Trump's comments came after Iran-backed Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel early on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israel's military said it struck Lebanon with around 100 jets to thwart a "large-scale terrorist attack from Hezbollah", in one of the biggest clashes in more than 10 months of border warfare.

"Our operation in Lebanon targeted the terrorist infrastructure Hezbollah planned to use against us, protecting Israeli families and homes," the Israel Defense Forces said while sharing a video of the attack.

With three deaths confirmed in Lebanon and one in Israel, both sides indicated they were happy to avoid further escalation for now, but warned that there could be more strikes to come.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the Iranian-backed group's barrage, a reprisal for the assassination of senior commander Fuad Shukr last month, had been completed "as planned".

He, however, was quoted by Reuters as saying that Hezbollah would assess the impact of its strikes and “if the result is not enough, then we retain the right to respond another time".

Expectations of an escalation had risen since a missile strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights last month killed 12 youths and the Israeli military assassinated Shukr in Beirut in response.