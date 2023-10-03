Nikki Haley who is a Republican candidate for 2024 US Presidential elections claimed that she received a bird food and a birdcage in her hotel room from Trump Campaign, reported The Hill, reported ANI. Haley took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), she posted an image of a birdcage with a large bag of food on October 1, with a sign that read, “From: Trump Campaign." “After a day of campaigning, this is the message waiting for me at my hotel room… #PrettyPatheticTryAgain #YouJustMadeMyCaseForMe," Haley said in her post. Also read: ‘Democracies can die when…’ Joe Biden's attack on Donald Trump, MAGA movement According to a post on X by ‘The Messenger’ journalist Marc Caputo, reported that ‘Trump team did it.’ However, Trump's side issued no comment on the same.

Donald Trump, the front-runner in the GOP primary debate referred to Haley as "birdbrain" in a post on X September 29 and wrote, "'I will never run against our wonderful President,' 'he has done a fantastic job, responding to which I said, ‘How nice of you to say, Nikki,’ knowing full well that her words mean nothing. She even came to Mar-a-Lago with her family, ‘bearing gifts.’ Anyway, Birdbrain doesn’t have the TALENT or TEMPERAMENT to do the job."

Haley's impressive performance in both GOP debates made her advance her position in the GOP presidential race.

The Hill reported, Haley addressed the blow gracefully and said it demonstrated the strength of her campaign and her post on X reads, “Love this. It means we are in 2nd and moving up fast. Bring it!" she said.

Nikki Haley, an Indian American leader, announced her candidacy for the 2024 Republican Presidential nomination earlier this year. She called for new leadership in the Republican Party.

She was a former president of the National Association of Women Business Owners. She was the first woman elected as governor of the state in 2010 and was the youngest governor in the nation when she took charge in 2011. She resigned in the middle of her second term to become Trump's ambassador to the UN until the end of 2018, according to CNN.

Haley is known for her move in 2015 to sign a bill to remove the Confederate battle flag, that was a symbol of the South's fight to preserve slavery, from the South Carolina House.

(With inputs from ANI)

