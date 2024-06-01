Donald Trump vows appeal historic conviction; US President Joe Biden calls criticism of Trump jury verdict ‘dangerous’
Following a guilty verdict, Donald Trump intends to appeal after his July 11 sentencing, claiming a biased trial to hinder his presidential campaign. Joe Biden rebukes those questioning the verdict, stressing the importance of upholding the justice system.
Donald Trump said on Friday his intention to challenge the guilty verdict that marked him as the first US president convicted of a crime.