Donald Trump China Visit LIVE: In meet with Xi, Trump aims to secure economic wins, maintain trade truce, talk Iran war

Donald Trump China Visit LIVE: In a United States' President's first visit to China in over a decade, Donald Trump landed in the country for a two-day visit and a Summit with his counterpart Xi Jinping, hoping to secure economic wins, maintain the trade truce the United States secured in last fall and discuss the thorny issue of Iran war which has shot up energy prices across the world. Stay tuned with us for LIVE updates on Donald Trump's China visit.

Over the next two days, Trump will participate in bilateral meetings with Xi. A state banquet and a working lunch are also planned during Trump's visit. The US president will leave China on 15 May. Since China gets nearly 60 percent of its crude through the Strait of Hormuz, and with peace talks at a stalemate, the Iran war and disruptions to oil trade are likely to come up for talks between Trump and Xi. Stay tuned for Donald Trump China Visit LIVE Updates.