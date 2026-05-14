Donald Trump China Visit LIVE: In meet with Xi, Trump aims to secure economic wins, maintain trade truce, talk Iran war

Donald Trump China Visit LIVE: In a United States' President's first visit to China in over a decade, Donald Trump landed in the country for a two-day visit and a Summit with his counterpart Xi Jinping, hoping to secure economic wins, maintain the trade truce the United States secured in last fall and discuss the thorny issue of Iran war which has shot up energy prices across the world. Stay tuned with us for LIVE updates on Donald Trump's China visit.
Over the next two days, Trump will participate in bilateral meetings with Xi. A state banquet and a working lunch are also planned during Trump's visit. The US president will leave China on 15 May. Since China gets nearly 60 percent of its crude through the Strait of Hormuz, and with peace talks at a stalemate, the Iran war and disruptions to oil trade are likely to come up for talks between Trump and Xi. Stay tuned for Donald Trump China Visit LIVE Updates.
Donald Trump China Visit LIVE: Secretary of State Marco Rubio is also among the diplomats who have landed in Beijing for Donald Trump's Summit with Xi Jinping. But how was he allowed to land in China in spite of the sanctions?
In 2020, Marco Rubio was hit with sanctions after he called the Chinese government ‘communist of human rights abuses’.
In January 2025, after Rubio became secretary of state, Chinese officials and state media began spelling the first part of his surname with a different Chinese character, Agence France-Presse reported. Changing the spelling of his name allowed him to land in China.
Donald Trump China Visit LIVE: Joining Donald Trump on the trip is a group of CEOs including Elon Musk and Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang. Apple's Tim Cook, BlackRock chief Larry Fink and Boeing chief Kelly Ortberg are also among those who were invited to join Trump on his China visit.
Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman, Cargill's Brian Sikes, Citigroup's Jane Fraser, Coherent's Jim Anderson, GE Aerospace's H Lawrence Culp Jr, Goldman Sachs's David Solomon, Illumina's Jacob Thaysen, Mastercard's Michael Miebach, Meta Platforms executive Dina Powell McCormick, Micron Technology's Sanjay Mehrotra, Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon and Visa's Ryan McInerney have also travelled with Donald Trump to China.