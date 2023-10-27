Donald Trump civil fraud case: Daughter Ivanka must take the witness stand, rules judge
During the hearing on Friday, state lawyers argued that Ivanka Trump remains financially and professionally intertwined with the family business and its leaders.
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, will reportedly have to testify in the civil fraud case against her father, her brothers and their family business, a judge ruled on Friday.
