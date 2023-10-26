Donald Trump Civil Fraud Trail: Former US President fined $10,000 for second gag order violation
Former United States President Donald Trump was fined $10,000 on Wednesday by Justice Arthur Engoron, the New York judge overseeing his civil fraud trial. This penalty was imposed due to Trump's repeated violation of a gag order, which prohibited him from making disparaging remarks about court staff.