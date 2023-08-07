Former President Donald Trump in a recent social media post on his Truth Social platform, launched a scathing attack on the nation's capital, describing it as a "filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment." The remarks come as the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 race, facing federal trial on conspiracy and obstruction charges, seeks to have the trial moved to a more politically favourable location.

Trump, in his all-capital-letters post, claimed that he could not receive a fair trial in Washington, D.C., and called for a US takeover of the city, which operates under limited home-rule powers with congressional supervision. “NO WAY I CAN GET A FAIR TRIAL, OR EVEN CLOSE TO A FAIR TRIAL, IN WASHINGTON, D.C.," Donald Trump wrote. He argued that such a move would be unpopular with potential jurors, Bloomberg reported.

Moreover, the former president announced his intention to seek the recusal of Judge Tanya Chutkan, in another post, on grounds he deemed "very powerful," although he did not provide any evidence to support this claim. Judge Tanya was appointed by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

The indictment against Trump, handed down in Washington last week, accuses him of knowingly spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election being rigged, aiming to undermine faith in the voting process and retain power. Besides this trial, he faces separate criminal prosecutions in New York and Florida, and there are potential charges pending in Georgia, all while continuing with his presidential campaign.

Trump's attorney in Tampa, John Lauro, appeared on various Sunday television news shows to assert that the actions of the former president leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol were protected by the First Amendment's right to free speech. Lauro said on CBS’ Face the Nation, their intention to seek a change of venue and suggested West Virginia as an "excellent venue" for the trial, citing the state's diverse characteristics that reflect the American people.

During the 2020 election, Donald Trump secured 69 percent of the vote in West Virginia, making it the second-highest percentage after Wyoming. In contrast, Trump only received 5 percent of the vote in the District of Columbia.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)