Donald Trump claims he can’t get a fair trial in ‘filthy’ Washington; seeks new judge in US poll conspiracy case1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:24 AM IST
Former President Donald Trump criticizes Washington, D.C., as he seeks to move his federal trial on conspiracy and obstruction charges to a more favorable location.
Former President Donald Trump in a recent social media post on his Truth Social platform, launched a scathing attack on the nation's capital, describing it as a "filthy and crime-ridden embarrassment." The remarks come as the leading Republican candidate in the 2024 race, facing federal trial on conspiracy and obstruction charges, seeks to have the trial moved to a more politically favourable location.