Donald Trump claims he can’t get a fair trial in ‘filthy’ Washington

Trump's attorney in Tampa, John Lauro, appeared on various Sunday television news shows to assert that the actions of the former president leading up to the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol were protected by the First Amendment's right to free speech. Lauro said on CBS’ Face the Nation, their intention to seek a change of venue and suggested West Virginia as an "excellent venue" for the trial, citing the state's diverse characteristics that reflect the American people.