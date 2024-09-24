Donald Trump claims he is going to work ‘the french fry job’; gets mocked for being obsessed with Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris had earlier said that she worked at McDonald's Alameda branch briefly in the early 1980s. Donald Trump, however, said he does not believe her claims.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
24 Sep 2024
Donlad Trump
Donlad Trump

Repeating his claims that US Vice President Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonald's, former President Donald Trump on Monday said that he plans to work "the french fry job".

Harris had earlier said that she worked at McDonald's Alameda branch briefly in the early 1980s. Trump, however, said he does not believe her claims.

"For a long time, [Harris has] been talking about her experience at McDonald's. 'I worked at McDonald's, over the french fries, it was so hot,'" he said at the rally in Pennsylvania.

"I'm going to go to a McDonald's next week. I'm going to go to a McDonald's and I'm going to work the french fry job for about a half an hour. I want to see how it is," he said at a rally.

A campaign video of Harris, released in August, also talked about how she worked at the fast-food chain.

"She grew up in the middle class home, she was the daughter of a working mom and she worked at McDonald's while she got her degree. Kamala Harris knows what it's like to be middle class," the video said.

Responding to this, Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, "Comrade Kamala Harris lied about working at McDonalds. SHE NEVER WORKED THERE, they think she's 'nuts."

After Monday's rally, however, Trump has been mocked on social video for being "obsessed with McDonald's".

"He's obsessed with McDonald's. From Kamala in the 80's to the Big Mac orders daily, today," a user wrote on X.

"I don’t think McDonalds hires felons. And Donald, you don’t have the skills to work a station," another user commented on a post sharing his speech.

"I worked the fried food at a buffet before, Trump can't handle it," another wrote. "He can’t even be trusted to run a microwave."

Some users also called his remarks "misogynistic".

"This is a five year-old running for President of the United States. I don’t know about you but I’m tired of settling for this guy’s criminal activity, his lies, his grifting family, his misogynistic words, his demonization of immigrants, just the 24-7 chaos is just tearing this country apart," a user said.

24 Sep 2024
