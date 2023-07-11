The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been catastrophic for the country with thousands of innocent civilians losing their life and properties worth hundreds of billions being destroyed. But former US President Donald Trump believes he would have prevented all this destruction with his personality if the people of America voted him to the power in 2020 Presidential Elections. Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Donald Trump's claim and said the desire to end the war should be based on real-life experiences.

“My personality kept us out of war. And I told you before, [it] would have never happened with Russia. Putin would have never ever gone in. And even now I could solve that in 24 hours. It's so horrible what happened. Those cities are demolished now," Donald Trump said.

Donald Trump pointed at his equation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he would have been able to end the Ukraine war in just one day if he was the US president. He blamed US President Joe Biden for the current situation in Ukraine.

Desire should be based on real-life experience: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was quick to reply to Donald Trump and rejected his claim. “It seems to me that the sole desire to bring the war to an end is beautiful. But this desire should be based on some real-life experience. Well, it looks as if Donald Trump had already these 24 hours once in his time. We were at war, not a full-scale war, but we were at war, and as I assume, he had that time at his disposal, but he must have had some other priorities," Zelensky said.

Volodymyr Zelensky said that both Joe Biden and Donald Trump could have stopped that Ukraine war “in just 5 minutes" but that may have forced Ukraine to give large swathes of land to Russia.

“I would like to say thank you to all Americans for what you have done, and I appreciate those who say that you've done enough. Trust me, no matter what, I appreciate help. When it comes to the word enough, we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our victory is enough for us. Honestly, when we have enough for our victory, then it will be enough," Volodymyr Zelensky said on the crucial aid provided by America.