Donald Trump says he would have stopped Russia-Ukraine war with his ‘personality.’ Volodymyr Zelensky responds1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 04:06 PM IST
Donald Trump pointed at his equation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that he would have been able to end the Ukraine war in just one day if he was the US president
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been catastrophic for the country with thousands of innocent civilians losing their life and properties worth hundreds of billions being destroyed. But former US President Donald Trump believes he would have prevented all this destruction with his personality if the people of America voted him to the power in 2020 Presidential Elections. Volodymyr Zelensky responded to Donald Trump's claim and said the desire to end the war should be based on real-life experiences.
