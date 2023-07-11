“I would like to say thank you to all Americans for what you have done, and I appreciate those who say that you've done enough. Trust me, no matter what, I appreciate help. When it comes to the word enough, we Ukrainians are not people known for excessive appetites. Our victory is enough for us. Honestly, when we have enough for our victory, then it will be enough," Volodymyr Zelensky said on the crucial aid provided by America.

