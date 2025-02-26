US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will receive his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington on Friday, as negotiations are underway on a deal to give the United States access to Ukrainian mineral resources of rare earth metals, AFP reported.

“President Zelensky is going to be coming on Friday, that is now confirmed,” Trump said Wednesday at his first cabinet meeting.

The United States and Ukraine have reached a deal providing access to the European country’s rare earth minerals and other natural resources, US President Donald Trump said.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Donald Trump confirmed earlier reports that he had reached an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to develop his country’s natural resources.

“I hear that he is coming on Friday. Certainly, it’s OK with me if he would like to. And he would like to sign it together with me, and I understand that’s a big deal, a very big deal,” Donald Trump told reporters at the Oval Office.

Trump said the deal could be worth $1 trillion and will ensure that American taxpayers “get their money back, plus”.

“We’re spending hundreds of billions of dollars on Russia and Ukraine fighting a war that should have never, ever happened.”

Asked what Kyiv would get in return, Donald Trump cited aid worth $350 billion, which he claimed has already been provided, as well as “military equipment and the right to fight on”.

The US Congress appropriated $174bn for Ukraine between 2022 and 2024, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Trump’s remarks followed media reports that the US and Ukraine had reached an agreement after Zelenskyy previously rejected an earlier draft that would have signed away the rights to $500bn worth of natural resources.

The breakthrough comes as Ukraine is hoping to repair relations with the Trump administration amid tensions over his decision to exclude Kyiv from negotiations with Moscow to end the war.