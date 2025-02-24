US President Donald Trump congratulated Germany's conservative leader Friedrich Merz on his party's win in parliamentary election on Sunday. He underlined how people in Germany got tired of the no common sense agenda especially on matters like “energy and immigration”.

“Looks like the conservative party in Germany has won the very big and highly anticipated election. Much like the USA, the people of Germany got tired of the no commonsense agenday especially on energy and immigration,” Donald Trump wrote in social media post on his platform X (formerly Twitter).

Donald Trump congratulates Friedrich Merz on his party's parliamentary election win

He called Friedrich Merz's victory a gret day for Germany and for the United States and expressed that “many more victories” are set to come.

Conservative wave in Europe and world Conservative wave has become a dominant movement in Europe and across the world. As of now far-right or right-leaning parties are governing EU nations like Croatia, the Czech Republic, Finland, Hungary, Italy and Netherlands. United Kingdom still stands as an exception.

Globally, the conservative wave is lead by leaders like Donald Trump in the United States and Javier Milei in Argentina.

Germany elections result Friedrich Merz won a lacklusture victory in the national election on Sunday. With this victory, the conservative leader is set to become the next chancellor. Germany election also consisted of massive resurgence of its far right party which doubled its support this time.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz accepted his defeat for his centre-left Social Democrats after what he called "a bitter election result".

Election in Germany took place seven months earlier after Scholz's coalition collapsed in November amid widespread anger among public over the country's economic situation.