Donald Trump considers how to keep up fight, find a graceful exit

“If and when it's time to accept an unfavorable outcome in this election, and we hope it never comes, President Trump needs to do it with the same grace and composure that he demonstrated at that town hall with Savannah Guthrie," she said Thursday. “President Trump's legacy will only become more significant if he focuses on moving the country forward." This story is based on interviews with more than a dozen Trump aides and allies, many of whom spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal discussions.