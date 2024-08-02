Donald Trump continues racial attacks on Kamala Harris: ‘Love of your Indian heritage…’

2024 US President Election: Former US President Donald Trump continued to raise questions about Vice President Kamala Harris’s ethnic identity.

Written By Alka Jain
Published2 Aug 2024, 10:51 AM IST
US President Donald Trump continued to raise questions about Vice President Kamala Harris’s ethnic identity. (AFP Photo)
US President Donald Trump continued to raise questions about Vice President Kamala Harris’s ethnic identity. (AFP Photo)

A day after former US President Donald Trump challenged Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity, the Republican candidate continued raising questions about her “Indian” feature. 

He shared a picture on his official Truth Social handle, featuring Harris in a sari and her family members.

“Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated,” he captioned the post.

Kamala Harris's ethnic identity has become a significant topic in the US presidential election campaign. The issue gained more attention when Trump made a personal attack on Harris, alleging that she, after being of "Indian heritage" for many years, had "turned black" in recent years.

What did Donald Trump say?

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?” Trump said.

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went - she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that too,” he said as quoted by CNN.

How did Kamala Harris react?

Harris strongly responded to Trump's remarks, stating that the American people “deserve better". She emphasized that the country faced a critical choice between two contrasting visions and accused Trump and his campaign of attempting to push the nation “backwards.”

“In this moment, we face a choice, between two very different visions for our nation. One focused on the future, the other focused on the past. And we in this room, are fighting for the future. As we work to move our nation forward...there are those who are trying to take us backward. You might have seen their agenda, they call it Project 2025 and it is a 900-page agenda of extremism," she said.

“We are not going back. We all remember what those four years were like, and today we got yet another reminder. This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists, and it was the same old show, the divisiveness and the disrespect. Let me just say, the American people deserve better,” she added.

First Published:2 Aug 2024, 10:51 AM IST
