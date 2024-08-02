Donald Trump continues racial attacks on Kamala Harris: ‘Love of your Indian heritage…’

A day after former US President Donald Trump challenged Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity, the Republican candidate continued raising questions about her “Indian” feature.

He shared a picture on his official Truth Social handle, featuring Harris in a sari and her family members.

“Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated,” he captioned the post.

Kamala Harris's ethnic identity has become a significant topic in the US presidential election campaign. The issue gained more attention when Trump made a personal attack on Harris, alleging that she, after being of "Indian heritage" for many years, had "turned black" in recent years.

What did Donald Trump say? “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?” Trump said.

“I respect either one, but she obviously doesn't, because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden she made a turn and she went - she became a Black person. I think somebody should look into that too,” he said as quoted by CNN.

How did Kamala Harris react? Harris strongly responded to Trump's remarks, stating that the American people “deserve better". She emphasized that the country faced a critical choice between two contrasting visions and accused Trump and his campaign of attempting to push the nation “backwards.”

“In this moment, we face a choice, between two very different visions for our nation. One focused on the future, the other focused on the past. And we in this room, are fighting for the future. As we work to move our nation forward...there are those who are trying to take us backward. You might have seen their agenda, they call it Project 2025 and it is a 900-page agenda of extremism," she said.