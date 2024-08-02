Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Donald Trump continues racial attacks on Kamala Harris: ‘Love of your Indian heritage…’

Donald Trump continues racial attacks on Kamala Harris: ‘Love of your Indian heritage…’

Written By Alka Jain

2024 US President Election: Former US President Donald Trump continued to raise questions about Vice President Kamala Harris’s ethnic identity.

US President Donald Trump continued to raise questions about Vice President Kamala Harris’s ethnic identity. (AFP Photo)

A day after former US President Donald Trump challenged Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity, the Republican candidate continued raising questions about her “Indian" feature.

He shared a picture on his official Truth Social handle, featuring Harris in a sari and her family members.

“Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated," he captioned the post.

