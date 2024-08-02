A day after former US President Donald Trump challenged Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity, the Republican candidate continued raising questions about her “Indian" feature.

He shared a picture on his official Truth Social handle, featuring Harris in a sari and her family members.

“Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated," he captioned the post.