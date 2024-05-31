Donald Trump convicted: Biden campaign echoes White House words, ‘no one is above law’; Trump calls himself ‘innocent’
After Donald Trump was convicted in a hush-money trial case on Thursday, White House released a statement saying that it ‘respects the law’. On a similar note, Joe Biden campaign said that ‘no one is above the law’
Donald Trump convicted in hush money trial: A New York court found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial case on Thursday. After the convict made Trump the first former US president to be found guilty in a criminal case, the White House said it respects the “rule of law".