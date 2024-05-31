After Donald Trump was convicted in a hush-money trial case on Thursday, White House released a statement saying that it ‘respects the law’. On a similar note, Joe Biden campaign said that ‘no one is above the law’

Donald Trump convicted in hush money trial: A New York court found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts in his criminal hush money trial case on Thursday. After the convict made Trump the first former US president to be found guilty in a criminal case, the White House said it respects the "rule of law".

‘We respect the rule of law’: White House "We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment," Ian Sams, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson, said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump's election rival President Joe Biden's campaign also showed support to the verdict and said that the New York court shows that "no one is above the law".

‘No one is above the law’: Biden campaign "In New York today, we saw that no one is above the law," Biden-Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler said in a statement.

"But today's verdict does not change the fact that the American people face a simple reality. There is still only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: at the ballot box."

‘Rigged, disgraceful trial’: Donald Trump The verdict on Donald Trump's hush money trial case didn't stop the businessman-turned-politician from attacking Biden, who called the verdict as “Crooked Joe Biden's rigged show trial." While returning from the court, Trump maintained that he is “a very innocent man", reported AP.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial," an angry Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom. “The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people. They know what happened, and everyone knows what happened here."

All about hush-money trial against Trump Donald Trump was found guilty on Thursday of trying to illegally influence the 2016 presidential election by preventing damaging stories associated with his personal life from becoming public.

He was accused of falsifying internal business records at his private company while trying to cover up an effort to influence the election by arranging payments. The claim of Donald Trump's attempt to influence election roots to 34 counts of fudging records related to checks sent by Trump to his personal lawyer. The money, which was represented as a fee payment to his lawyer, was allegedly used to pay a porn actor who claimed of having an extramarital sexual encounter with Trump years earlier.

