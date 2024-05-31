Donald Trump convicted: Vivek Ramaswamy raises concerns on key figures in trial

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Indian-American Republican politician who suspended his US Presidential campaign has raised concerns regarding the conduct of key figures involved in Donald Trump's hush money case trial. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, Ramaswamy wrote, "The prosecutor is a politician who promised to nail Trump. The judge's daughter is a Democrat operative who literally *raised $$ from the trial* while her father presided over it. The jury instructions said they didn't have to agree on the crime to convict. This will backfire."

On Thursday, New York jury found him guilty on each of the 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a payment meant to silence porn star Stormy Daniels. With this, he became the first former US president ever convicted of a crime. As per reports, Trump is not barred from continuing his battle to unseat President Joe Biden in November -- even in the unlikely event he goes to prison.

Also Read: 'Wouldn't have voted for Vivek Ramaswamy': American author makes racist remark. Here's the reason she cited After his conviction, Trump told reporters, I'm a very innocent man and vowed that the "real verdict" would come from voters on election day. He also branded the trial "rigged" and a "disgrace."

Also Read: Donald Trump arrest: Shares in Trump Media slump after former president convicted in hush money trial On this, the White House too issued a statement saying that it respects the "rule of law". "We respect the rule of law, and have no additional comment," Ian Sams, White House Counsel's Office spokesperson, said in a statement.

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11 -- four days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where Trump is due to receive the party's formal nomination. The 12-member jury had deliberated for more than 11 hours over two days before the foreman read out the unanimous conclusion within a matter of minutes. Merchan thanked the jurors for completing the "difficult and stressful task." Their identities had been kept secret throughout proceedings, a rare practice more often seen in cases involving mafia or other violent defendants.

At the same time, Trump is dealing with federal and state charges for allegedly trying to overturn the 2020 election results, which President Biden won, as well as accusations of withholding classified documents after leaving office. However, these trials, involving more serious alleged offenses, probably won't begin before the next presidential election.

(With inputs from AFP)

