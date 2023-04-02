Donald Trump could have convinced Putin against invading Ukraine, says the former US president himself2 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:07 AM IST
While Donald Trump says he has a good relationship with Putin, he clarifies that it does not mean he considers the Russian president a good person.
Former US President Donald Trump recently claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that if he had still been in the White House, the Russia-Ukraine war would not have occurred. According to Trump, his good relationship with Putin would have prevented the invasion, and he would have settled the conflict quickly if he had returned to the Oval Office.
