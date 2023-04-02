Former US President Donald Trump recently claimed on his social media platform, Truth Social, that if he had still been in the White House, the Russia-Ukraine war would not have occurred. According to Trump, his good relationship with Putin would have prevented the invasion, and he would have settled the conflict quickly if he had returned to the Oval Office.

This is not the first time that Trump has made such statements. During a speech at the recent CPAC convention, he boasted that his good relationship with Putin prevented any new wars, and he was the only president who had not allowed Russia to take over a country during his tenure.

The topic of Russia came up again during a phone interview on Fox News, where Trump insisted that the invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he had been in office. He stated that he knew Putin well and that this was not something that would have happened at all. He claimed that he viewed people like Putin as enemies but that he needed to keep them closer to him.

A recent Harvard Center for American Political Studies-Harris Poll survey found that 62% of those polled believed that Putin would not have moved against Ukraine if Trump were still President. Broken down by political affiliation, 85% of Republicans and 38% of Democrats held this belief. However, 38% of all Americans polled believed that Putin would have invaded Ukraine regardless of who was in the White House.

Despite his good relationship with Putin, Trump acknowledged that it did not mean he viewed him as a good person. He stated that his relationship with Putin prevented any new wars and that he was the only president who had not allowed Russia to take over a country during his tenure.

It is worth noting that Trump's claims have been met with criticism. Many experts have pointed out that Trump's previous attempts at diplomacy with Russia were not successful, and his administration's policies towards Ukraine were ambiguous at best. Trump's statements have also been seen by some as an attempt to shift blame for the invasion away from Russia and onto his successor, President Biden.