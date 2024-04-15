Active Stocks
Who is Stormy Daniels linked with Donald Trump's hush money criminal trials? All you need to know

Former US President Donald Trump faces a criminal trial in New York linked to a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the charges while Daniels alleges a sexual encounter with him in 2006.

A combination photo shows adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaking in New York City, and then- U.S. President Donald Trump speaking in Washington, Michigan, U.S. on April 16, 2018 and April 28, 2018 respectively. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid (L) REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo)Premium
The New York trial of former US president Donald Trump which began on Monday has left a question mark on the presidential bid of the 77-year-old businessman turned politician. Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial in the hush money case linked to adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford. 

The charges against Trump have been made at the behest of a $130,000 payment Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. According to the prosecutor, the payment was made in return for Daniels' silence over her alleged affair with Trump. After the payment, Cohen was repaid the amount in the form of installments that were labelled as ‘legal fees’ in company records. The allegations have been rejected by Donald Trump. 

Who is Stormy Daniels?

Porn star Stormy Daniels who is at the centre of the controversy is a well known celebrity for more than two decade in the adult entertainment business.

Stormy Daniels' real name is Stephanie Clifford and is 45-year-old and from Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 11:01 PM IST
