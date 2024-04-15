Who is Stormy Daniels linked with Donald Trump's hush money criminal trials? All you need to know
Former US President Donald Trump faces a criminal trial in New York linked to a $130,000 hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels. Trump denies the charges while Daniels alleges a sexual encounter with him in 2006.
The New York trial of former US president Donald Trump which began on Monday has left a question mark on the presidential bid of the 77-year-old businessman turned politician. Donald Trump is facing a criminal trial in the hush money case linked to adult film star Stormy Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford.