Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney ousted from leadership post in GOP

Donald Trump critic Liz Cheney ousted from leadership post in GOP

Rep. Liz Cheney(R-WY), the number three Republican in the House of Representatives approaches a microphone to speak on May 12, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC
2 min read . 07:49 PM IST Bloomberg

House Republicans removed Representative Liz Cheney from her leadership post Wednesday as her vocal and persistent criticism of former President Donald Trump widened the rift in the party over its future direction.

The 212-member House GOP conference brought the long-running drama to an end behind closed doors. The decision to replace her as House GOP conference chair boldly underscores the firm grip Trump continues exert on many Republican lawmakers, who view his support as essential to winning back the House in 2022.

The move was backed by Trump, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Steve Scalise. Cheney remains in her seat as Wyoming’s lone representative in the House, and in a defiant speech Tuesday night said she will continue to speak about against Trump’s false claims about 2020 election and the danger it poses for the party and the country.

“Remaining silent, and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar," Cheney said on the House floor. “I will not participate in that. I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president’s crusade to undermine our democracy."

Trump has kept up a steady drumbeat against Cheney, and in a statement released Wednesday morning before the vote he said she, “is bad for our Country and bad for herself. Almost everyone in the Republican Party, including 90% of Wyoming, looks forward to her ouster—and that includes me!"

The conference held off on choosing a Cheney successor in the job, until later this week or possibly next week, in order to allow potential candidates to talk with members. McCarthy and Scalise both have already publicly have already endorsed a potential successor, another Trump-loyalist, Elise Stefanik of New York, So has Trump.

But some of the most conservative House Republicans, led by Representative Chip Roy of Texas say they aren’t yet on board yet with Stefanik as a successor, some arguing she is not conservative enough.

“I think we need to have a real contest and not a de facto coronation of a hand-picked successor," said Representative Bob Good of Virginia. Some suggest the current conference vice chair, Mike Johnson of Louisiana, should at at least temporarily hold the post. Johnson declined to discuss that possibility Tuesday night.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

