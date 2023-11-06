Donald Trump decries political motivation in criminal cases, judge tells lawyer to 'control him or...'
Civil Fraud Case: Former US President Donald Trump reportedly said in a court that the prosecutors are “all Democrats, all Trump haters, in all cases they’re not good, inappropriate and not good”.
Former US President Donald Trump decried political motivation of his multiple criminal cases as he testified in the civil fraud case on Monday. As he took the witness stand to testify in the civil fraud case, the former president "railed against the many prosecutors bringing cases against him"