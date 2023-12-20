Donald Trump defends 'poisoning the blood' comments on migrants at Iowa rally
Former President Donald Trump defends his comments about migrants crossing the southern border 'poisoning the blood' of America, denying similarities to fascist writings
WATERLOO, Iowa: Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended his comments about migrants crossing the southern border “poisoning the blood" of America, and he reinforced the message while denying any similarities to fascist writings others had noted.
