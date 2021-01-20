Donald Trump departed White House for the final time as President of the United States.

He will travel to Florida instead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

“It’s been a great honor, the honor of a lifetime. The greatest people in the world, the greatest home in the world," Trump told reporters before heading to Marine One, rotors whirring, on South Lawn.

“We accomplished a lot."

"We have the greatest country and economy in the world. We were hit so hard by the pandemic. We did something that is considered a medical miracle- the vaccine which was developed in 9 months," he further said.

"I will always fight for you. I will be watching, listening. The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

Trump, 74, has already announced that he will not attend the inauguration of Biden as President and Kamala Harris as the Vice President, becoming the first president to skip his successor's inauguration since Andrew Johnson in 1869.

He left the White House on Marine One presidential helicopter.

WATCH: Donald Trump departs from the White House as the president for the last time

#WATCH Donald Trump departs from the White House as the president for the last time, ahead of the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden in Washington#USA pic.twitter.com/xS8eirurtf — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2021





Trump, a Republican, became the first US president to lose a re-election bid since 1992. In 1992, George HW Bush failed to win his second bid for the White House.

He will host a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before catching a final flight on Air Force One to begin post-presidential life at his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach.

Vice President Mike Pence will not attend Trump's farewell and is instead scheduled to attend Biden's inauguration.

Before exiting, Trump has pardoned his former political strategist Steve Bannon, one of the key architects of his 2016 electoral victory, as he issued a wave of pardons using the final hours of his presidency to grant clemency to 143 people.

The record 73 pardons and 70 commutations came in addition to the dozens of similar actions that Trump took after he lost the November 3 presidential elections to Joe Biden of the Democratic Party.

Biden, 78, will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday.

Trump, who has ignored many of the farewell traditions of former administrations, on Tuesday released a video farewell address instead of the typically live, prime-time speech given by past presidents.

Extending his "best wishes" and praying for the success of the new administration in keeping America safe and prosperous, Trump in his farewell address has said that Americans must unify around their shared values and rise above partisan rancour to forge their common destiny.

Trump said he embarked on a mission to make America great again— for all Americans.

