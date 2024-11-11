Donald Trump dials Vladimir Putin first time after US Prez polls, ‘advised not to escalate Ukraine war, reminds of US's strong military presence in Europe.

US President-elect Donald Trump reportedly spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time after winning the US polls last week. In a telephone conversation, Trump advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine and also reminded him of "Washington's strong military presence in Europe," The Washington Post reported Sunday.

The development has come after Russian President Putin expressed his readiness to engage in talks and underlined the need to restore Russia-US ties and work towards ending the war in Ukraine. So far there has been no official confirmation neither from the US or Russia about the conversation between the two leaders.

What did Trump and Putin discuss? The Russia-Ukraine war and instability in Europe remained at the centre of discussion between the two leaders. In his telephonic conversation, Donald Trump expressed his interest in follow-up conversations to discuss a solution for its war in Ukraine.

"The two men discussed the goal of peace on the European continent, and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss 'the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon," The Washington Post quoted a person familiar with the development.

‘Trump does not want to enter office with a fresh crisis’ Trump had made the call from his resort in Florida, where he even advised Putin not to escalate the war in Ukraine. Trump had made the suggestion mainly because he doesn't want to takeover as US President with a fresh crisis in the Ukraine.

"One former U.S official who was familiar with the Putin call said that Trump likely does not want to enter office with a fresh crisis in Ukraine prompted by Russian escalation, "giving him the incentive to want to keep the war from worsening," the daily said.

Donald Trump is scheduled to take oath as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025. Ukraine has been informed about the Trump-Putin call.

