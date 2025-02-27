Donald Trump's administration, federal agencies were directed to carry out additional large-scale layoffs, as downsizing chief Elon Musk pledged at Trump's first cabinet meeting to push for more substantial spending reductions.

As reported by Reuters, a new memo from the administration required agencies to submit plans by March 13 for a "significant reduction" in staff, adding to the already strained federal workforce due to Musk's earlier rounds of layoffs and program cuts. The memo did not specify how many layoffs were expected.

The memo, signed by White House budget director Russell Vought and Office of Personnel Management acting head Charles Ezell, represents a major escalation in Trump and Musk's campaign to shrink the U.S. government, said the report.

So far, the layoffs have primarily affected probationary workers, who have shorter tenure and fewer job protections in their positions. The next phase is set to target the much larger group of experienced civil servants.

During the cabinet meeting, Trump announced that Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, intends to reduce up to 65% of the agency's more than 15,000 employees.

On Tuesday, a source from the Interior Department told Reuters that agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs should brace for workforce cuts ranging from 10% to 40%.

Since Trump took office, around 100,000 of the nation’s 2.3 million civilian federal workers have either been fired or accepted buyouts.

Trump showed strong support for Musk's cost-cutting efforts by inviting the billionaire to the cabinet meeting, where he was asked to discuss the work of his Department of Government Efficiency, which is overseeing the restructuring.