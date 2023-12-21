Donald Trump disqualified from Colorado's presidential primary ballot | What it means for 2024 US elections?
The Colorado Supreme Court barred former US President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's ballot because of his actions leading up to January 6, 2021 riots. What does it mean for Trump? Will it have impact on US elections next year?
Donald Trump, the former US President and Republican frontrunner for the US elections, was disqualified from Colorado's presidential primary ballot on Tuesday. In an unprecedented ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump is ineligible to serve as US president because of his actions inciting the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.