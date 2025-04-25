Donald Trump, Droupadi Murmu, and Prince William among attendees at Pope Francis’s funeral | Check the full list

The Vatican was making final preparations on Friday for Pope Francis's funeral as the last of the huge crowds of mourners passed through St. Peter's Basilica to pay their respects to his open coffin. The pontiff died on April 21, Monday after suffering a stroke. He was in the hospital for five weeks earlier this year because of double pneumonia. His funeral is likely to draw a huge presence comprising various dignitaries from across the world, which will take place in St Peter’s Square in Rome at 10 am local time on Saturday.

List of foreign leaders and royals expected at Pope Francis's funeral Donald Trump will attend the funeral in Rome, along with wife, Melania. 2. UN secretary general António Guterres

3. France president Emmanuel Macron

4. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

5. Italy President Sergio Mattarella

6. Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

7. Argentine President Javier Milei

8. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will join among other global leaders for Pope Francis's funeral.

9. King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain

10. Ireland President Michael D Higgins

11. Ireland taoiseach Micheál Martin

12. UK PM Keir Starmer; Prince of Wales to represent King

13. Poland President Andrzej Duda

14. Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

15. Portugal PM Luís Montenegro.

16. India President Droupadi Murmu

17. Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr

18. Russia's culture minister Olga Lyubimova

19. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

20. Finland President Alexander Stubb.

21. Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

22. Honduras President Xiomara Castro

23. Hungary President Tamas Sulyok.

24. Netherlands Prime Minister Dick Schoof

25. New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

26. Switzerland President Karin Keller-Sutter.

By Friday morning, over 130,000 people had filed past the coffin. Nearly 50,000 people took part in the funeral of Francis’s immediate predecessor, Pope Benedict, which was also held in St Peter’s Square, in January 2023.

Security measures at Pope Francis' funeral According to The Guardian report, Barriers have already been placed inside and outside St Peter’s Basilica to manage the crowds, security checks have been tightened and staff have been offering bottles of water due to the warm weather.

Rome has deployed advanced defence and security measures throughout the city and its airspace, placing anti-drone systems, enforcing a no-fly zone monitored by fighter jets, including sophisticated jamming technologies. Anti-terrorism and anti-sabotage units are also already present.

The basilica and the surrounding area are being patrolled by over 2,000 police officers between now and the end of the conclave that is likely to happen early next month in order to choose Francis’s successor. They will reportedly be supported by 400 traffic police officers who will help oversee the movement of the diplomatic convoys.