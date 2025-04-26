Not Donald Trump, this person sat next to Zelensky at Pope Francis’ funeral; Prince William, Biden, and more attend

Late Pope Francis' funeral is currently taking place on Saturday at the Vatican's St Peter's Square. Leaders from across the world arrived to pay last tributes to the Pope who died on 21 April. While the funeral brings together US President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky together for the first time since their highly publicised confrontation in the Oval Office in February, the two were not seated next to each other as one might expect.

Droupadi Murmu and Zelensky It was Indian President Droupadi Murmu who was seen sitting next to Zelensky and his wife Olena.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and first lady Olena Zelenska attend the funeral Mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, next to Indian President Droupadi Murmu . (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Prince William, Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron also reached to attend the funeral.

Donald Trump, Melania Donald Trump arrived with wife Melania Trump. He was seen walking into St Peter's Square with heavy security.

Donald Trump with wife Melania Trump at Pope's funeral. (AP)

From the British royalty, the Prince of Wales was at the service.

Prince William, top left, next to Olaf Scholz, Germany's chancellor, during the funeral of Pope Francis funeral. (Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg)

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer attended alongside wife Victoria.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with his wife Victoria Starmer at late Pope Francis' funeral ceremony. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP)

Ex US President Joe Biden was spotted holding hands of his wife Jill.

Former President Joe Biden and his wife Jill arrive for the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

World leaders at late Pope's funeral Other important figures at the Pope's funeral were Poland President Andrzej Duda, Argentina president Javier Milei, Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Sergio Mattarella, Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader, Belgium King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Croatia President Zoran Milanovic, Ecuador President Daniel Noboa, Ireland Taoiseach (prime minister) Micheál Martin, Moldova President Maia Sandu, Latvia President Edgars Rinkevics, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Sweden King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Queen Mary of Denmark, China Vice President Chen Chin-Jen, Jordan King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, Monaco Prince Albert and Princess Charlene, Hungary President Tamas Sulyok and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, European Council President Antonio Costa and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola among others.

Pope Francis Passes Away Pope Francis took his last breathe on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88 at his residence in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta, according to a statement from the Vatican.