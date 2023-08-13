A Georgia prosecutor probing whether former US President Donald Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results is expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury next week, according to a report published by the news agency Reuters.

Two witnesses on Saturday confirmed that they have been told to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, August 15, the clearest indication yet that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will lay out her case to the jury after more than two years of investigating.

If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Reuters reported.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump was at Washington federal court orchestrating a multistate conspiracy to reverse the election results.

Special Counsel Jack Smith, who brought the Washington case, has also charged Trump separately in Florida with illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office and with obstruction of justice.

In addition, Manhattan prosecutors also indicted Trump this spring for falsifying business records to conceal hush money payments to a porn star who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump years ago, as per Reuters reports.

Trump remains the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, despite his legal woes. He has portrayed all the investigations as part of a coordinated effort by Democrats to undermine his candidacy.

Meanwhile, U.S. prosecutors have urged a federal judge to initiate former President Donald Trump's trial by January 2, 2024, over alleged attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden.

A Trump spokesperson accused Smith and the Justice Department of blatantly playing political games,", citing Trump's 2024 election lead. Trump suggested on Truth Social that any trial be post-2024 elections, potentially allowing him to halt prosecution if reelected.

Prosecutors estimate a 4-6 week trial to present the bulk of their case against Trump. Smith's office said it is prepared to turn over to Trump by the end of August most of the evidence it intends to use at trial in a process known as discovery.

(With Reuters inputs)