2024 US Presidential Election: Donald Trump eligible for Colorado's primary ballot, judge dismisses lawsuit
Former US President Donald Trump can remain on the state's presidential primary ballot in Colorado, according to a court ruling.
Former US President Donald Trump can remain on the state's presidential primary ballot, said Colorado District Judge Sarah Wallace on Friday. He rejected the arguments that Trump violated his oath of office by engaging in an insurrection.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message