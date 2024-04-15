Active Stocks
Former US president Donald Trump's criminal trial opens-- Why this is important?

Donald Trump on Monday entred the courtroom for historic New York criminal trial. With the beginning of the case, Trump will become the first former US president to face a criminal trial

Former President Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, which he is required to attend, is set to begin Monday with jury selection.Premium
Former President Donald Trump’s hush-money criminal trial, which he is required to attend, is set to begin Monday with jury selection.

Donald Trump on Monday arrived at the Manhattan court to attend the one-of-a-kind trial of a former president in US history. Trump is facing criminal trial on charges of falsifying records to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with an adult film actress. The ongoing trial can hamper his bid for the upcoming US Presidential elections.

Donald Trump Trial LIVE Updates

Why trial against former US President Donald Trump is important?

With the upcoming presidential elections in the US, the criminal trial against Trump can prove to be a major roadblock for him. The trial will proceed in Manhattan and is expected to last through May. Donald Trump is required to attend the whole trial which will begin with the Jury selection followed by witness testimony.

Because of the trial, Donald Trump's public image is also at risk, which is of essence for the 77-year-old, who is considered a presumptive nominee for this year’s Republican ticket. The trial will produce the head-spinning split-screen of a presidential candidate spending his days in court and, he has said, “campaigning during the night."

The first criminal trial of any former US commander-in-chief

The New York criminal trial will make Donald Trump the first former U.S. commander-in-chief to face a criminal trial. Moreover, this marks the beginning of Donald Trump's four indictments to go to trial. 

Published: 15 Apr 2024, 07:46 PM IST
