Former US president Donald Trump's criminal trial opens-- Why this is important?
Donald Trump on Monday entred the courtroom for historic New York criminal trial. With the beginning of the case, Trump will become the first former US president to face a criminal trial
Donald Trump on Monday arrived at the Manhattan court to attend the one-of-a-kind trial of a former president in US history. Trump is facing criminal trial on charges of falsifying records to cover up an alleged sexual encounter with an adult film actress. The ongoing trial can hamper his bid for the upcoming US Presidential elections.