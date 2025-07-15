Donald Trump explains why he kept the original FIFA Trophy, while Chelsea got a replica

US President Donald Trump has stirred controversy after claiming that FIFA gifted him the original Club World Cup trophy, even before Chelsea defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament’s final, the Independent reported.

Speaking to broadcaster DAZN ahead of the match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, President Trump said FIFA President Gianni Infantino brought the trophy to the White House during a visit in March and told him to keep it.

“They said, ‘Could you hold this trophy for a little while?’ We put it in the Oval Office,” Trump said. “Then I asked, ‘When are you going to pick it up?’ He says, ‘We’re never going to pick it up. You can have it forever. We’re making a new one.’”

Trump added, “They actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting… It’s in the Oval [Office] right now.”

As a result, Chelsea, despite their upset win over European champions PSG, were awarded a replica trophy, not the original.

President Trump also joked about issuing an executive order to rename “soccer” to “football” in the United States. “They would call it football, but we call it soccer,” he said. When the interviewer asked if an order could be made, Trump replied, “I think I could do that.”

Trump’s presence during the final attracted attention — and some jeers — when he appeared on stadium screens alongside First Lady Melania Trump. He later joined FIFA officials on the pitch to present medals and remained on stage even after the formalities, surprising Chelsea players.

“I knew he was going to be here but I didn’t know he was going to be on the stand when we lifted the trophy. I was a bit confused,” said Cole Palmer, who scored twice in the match. Captain Reece James added, “They told me he was going to present the trophy and then exit, but he wanted to stay.”

The moment comes just days after FIFA confirmed it had opened a new office in New York City’s Trump Tower — a move that has further fuelled discussion about the growing ties between Trump and global football’s governing body.