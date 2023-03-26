Donald Trump, facing potential indictment, holds defiant Waco rally6 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 07:46 AM IST
Ahead of chances that Donald Trump will face potential indictment, the former US president took a defiant stance at a rally in Waco
Facing a potential indictment, Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally Saturday in Waco, disparaging the prosecutors investigating him and predicting his vindication as he rallied supporters in a city made famous by deadly resistance against law enforcement.
