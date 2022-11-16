Donald Trump files paperwork for 2024 US presidential run4 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 08:24 AM IST
Days after his party's poor showing in the midterm elections, Trump announced his candidacy for White House
Donald Trump, who has mounted relentless attacks on the integrity of U.S. voting since his 2020 election defeat, on Tuesday launched a bid to regain the presidency in 2024, aiming to pre-empt potential Republican rivals.