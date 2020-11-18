Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims1 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2020, 07:24 AM IST
- Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had fired the government's top election security official
- The official had rejected the president's claims of 'massive' fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden
Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had fired the government's top election security official, who had rejected the president's claims of "massive" fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden.
"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud," wrote in a tweet.
"Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
