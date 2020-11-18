Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims
US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST AFP

  • Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had fired the government's top election security official
  • The official had rejected the president's claims of 'massive' fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden

Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had fired the government's top election security official, who had rejected the president's claims of "massive" fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden.

Donald Trump announced Tuesday he had fired the government's top election security official, who had rejected the president's claims of "massive" fraud in the vote he lost to Joe Biden.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud," wrote in a tweet.

"The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud," wrote in a tweet.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Therefore, effective immediately, Chris Krebs has been terminated as Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.