Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Donald Trump formally accepts Republican Party's presidential renomination for Nov election
US President Donald Trump delivers his acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the Republican National Convention on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington.

Donald Trump formally accepts Republican Party's presidential renomination for Nov election

1 min read . 08:31 AM IST PTI

  • Donald Trump was introduced by his daughter Ivanka Trump.
  • Donald Trump, 74, accepted the nomination on the last night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday from the White House South Lawn

WASHINGTON : US President Donald Trump has formally accepted the Republican Party's presidential renomination for the November election.

US President Donald Trump has formally accepted the Republican Party's presidential renomination for the November election.

Trump, 74, accepted the nomination on the last night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday from the White House South Lawn.

Trump, 74, accepted the nomination on the last night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday from the White House South Lawn.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"I stand before you tonight honoured by your support, proud of the extraordinary progress we have made together over the last four incredible years and brimming with confidence in the bright future we will build for America over the next four years," Trump walking to the podium alongside first lady Melania Trump.

Trump was introduced by his daughter Ivanka Trump.

"Four years ago I told you I would fight alongside my father and four years later here I am," she said after touting her father's economic policies and COVID-19 measures.

"Dad, people attack you for being unconventional. But I love you for being real and I respect you for being effective," she continued later in her speech.

"Washington has not changed Donald Trump. Donald Trump has changed Washington," she said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated