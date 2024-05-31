Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation page WinRed crashed after he was found guilty in ‘hush money’ trial

Former US President Donald Trump's fundraising website, WinRed donation, was temporarily crashed after a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in the hush money criminal trial case on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was found guilty of illegally influencing the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. Donald Trump used his WinRed platform for the ongoing US Presidential campaign. However, it crashed after netizens poured in to search for “Donald Trump donation", “Donald Trump donation side" as an after-effect of the case verdict.

