Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation site WinRed crashes after verdict in hush money trial

Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation site WinRed crashes after verdict in hush money trial

Livemint

Donald Trump found guilty: Former US President's donation page WinRed crashed after he was found guilty in ‘hush money’ trial

Former President Donald Trump has become the first former US President guilty of all crimes

Former US President Donald Trump's fundraising website, WinRed donation, was temporarily crashed after a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges in the hush money criminal trial case on Thursday.

He was found guilty of illegally influencing the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor. Donald Trump used his WinRed platform for the ongoing US Presidential campaign. However, it crashed after netizens poured in to search for “Donald Trump donation", “Donald Trump donation side" as an after-effect of the case verdict.

(More to come)

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.