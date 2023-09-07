USA-TRUMP/GEORGIA (PIX):Judge in Trump Georgia election case 'very skeptical' of trying all defendants together

A Georgia judge has described as "very skeptical" the suggestion that former US president Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants could be put on trial as early as 23 October.

Also Read: Donald Trump 2024 US poll bid proposes ‘harsher’ tax, trade policies with India Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said on Wednesday: “It just seems a bit unrealistic to think that we can handle all 19 in 40-something days,"

The judge has given prosecutors 10 days to explain how they could possibly keep all the defendants together, given the speedy trial deadline next month.

Judge McAfee's comments came during a hearing in Atlanta in which former Trump campaign lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro asked to have their case severed from the main prosecution and expedited under Georgia's speedy trial law.

Many other defendants in the case have also filed motions to sever their cases from the main trial, while some are seeking to transfer their cases from state to federal court. Some defendants have also argued that they will not be ready for trial by October, Reuters reported.

Prosecutors have argued that the main charge was brought under Georgia's racketeering law, which allows the state to link defendants even if they did not know each other or participate in every aspect of the alleged scheme, Bloomberg reported.

Prosecutors have also countered the defendants' arguments by claiming that they were all involved in the same scheme to overturn Georgia's election results.

Donald Trump's legal woes: Former US President Donald Trump and his associates are being tried to allegedly overturn the results of 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He is also set to face three other criminal trials in the next year which could complicate the schedule for the Georgia case.

Trump is under indictment in Florida for his handling of classified after leaving office. He is also being indicted in New York over hush money payments made to a porn star and in Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of 2020 presidential election.

Trump has claimed that all of these cases are part of a ‘witch hunt’ to undermine his campaign for the White House.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, Reuters)