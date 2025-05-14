Donald Trump gets lavish welcome: Fighter jets & lavender carpets in Riyadh to camels & Cybertrucks in Qatar | Watch

US President Donald Trump’s whirlwind Middle East tour continued in theatrical fashion as Qatar rolled out its own grand welcome. Just a day after receiving a lavish royal reception in Saudi Arabia, where his motorcade was flanked by white Arabian horses, Saudi F-15s, and he was greeted with lavender carpets, Trump arrived in Qatar to an equally extravagant show of statecraft — this time featuring red Tesla Cybertrucks, camels, horses, and Qatari F-15 fighter jets.

Doha: Fighter jets escort As Air Force One entered Qatari airspace, it was escorted by eight Qatari F-15s, matching the display of military coordination shown by Saudi Arabia the day prior. Upon landing at Hamad International Airport, Trump was greeted by Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on a red carpet, continuing the high-level ceremonial protocol seen throughout the trip.

A motorcade like no other In one of the most visually striking moments of the visit, Trump’s convoy through Doha was led by two red Tesla Cybertrucks, modified as police escort vehicles with flashing lights. Alongside the high-tech electric vehicles marched mounted Arabian horses and camels, symbolising the nation’s cultural pride and heritage.

Saudi Arabia: Fighter jets and horseback honor Trump’s first stop in Riyadh began with a high-powered display of military and ceremonial honor. As Air Force One neared Saudi airspace, six F-15 fighter jets escorted the aircraft in a striking show of allegiance. Upon landing at King Khalid International Airport, Trump stepped onto a lavender carpet and was greeted personally by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) with full military and diplomatic protocol.

Lavender carpets and State dinners The Saudis rolled out lavish red-carpet-style hospitality — with riders on white Arabian horses carrying US and Saudi flags flanking Trump’s motorcade into the Royal Court. There, he was treated to a high-profile luncheon in marble-floored halls under glittering chandeliers. MbS personally drove Trump in a golf cart to a state dinner, nodding to the president’s well-known fondness for the sport. A 21-gun salute capped off the official reception.

Shared themes, different styles Both countries delivered over-the-top tributes aimed at highlighting their strategic importance to the US and strengthening personal ties with Trump. While Saudi Arabia’s welcome emphasised royal tradition and regional power projection, Qatar leaned into futuristic symbolism mixed with its rich cultural heritage.