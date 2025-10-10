Donald Trump gets Russian backing for Nobel Peace Prize 2025 over Ukraine role

Russia has signalled its support for US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his efforts to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine, even as Nobel experts caution that the award traditionally honours long-term humanitarian and institutional contributions rather than short-term political interventions.

What did Russia say about Trump’s Nobel bid? Russia has publicly indicated support for US President Donald Trump’s candidature for the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. State news agency TASS quoted Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov on Friday, signalling Moscow’s approval.

“Russia would back US President Donald Trump’s candidature for the Nobel Peace Prize,” TASS cited Ushakov as saying.

The Kremlin’s endorsement comes amid repeated statements of gratitude for Trump’s efforts to end the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that Kyiv would nominate Trump for the Nobel if he managed to secure a ceasefire, an award Trump has openly coveted.

When will the Nobel Peace Prize winner be announced? The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to announce the 2025 Peace Prize winner at 2.30pm IST (0900 GMT) on Friday. While speculation about Trump’s candidacy has circulated widely, Nobel experts emphasise that the award typically recognises sustained efforts to promote peace, international fraternity, and the work of institutions fostering these objectives.

“Longtime Nobel watchers say his chances remain remote despite notable foreign policy interventions for which he has taken personal credit,” the report noted.

Also Read | The 11th-hour campaign to land Trump a Nobel Peace Prize

Who else is in contention? The Peace Research Institute Oslo has identified several potential recipients, reflecting a broad humanitarian focus:

Sudan’s Emergency Response Rooms – a community-led network providing critical support amid civil war.

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court – institutions strengthening international law and peace.

The Committee to Protect Journalists – a U.S.-based organisation promoting press freedom and safeguarding journalists in conflict zones.

Last year’s award went to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots movement of Japanese atomic bombing survivors who have worked for decades to maintain a taboo around nuclear weapons.

What does the Nobel Peace Prize recognise? Unlike the other Nobel awards, which are presented in Stockholm, Sweden, the Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo, Norway. Experts emphasise that it celebrates durable, institutional, or community-led contributions to peace rather than short-term political achievements.

This context underscores why, despite high-profile interventions such as the Ukraine ceasefire, Trump faces an uphill battle for the 2025 award.