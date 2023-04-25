Donald Trump goes on trial, accused of rape

Donald Trump goes on trial, accused of rape3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Trump has denied the charges. Calling E. Jean Carroll's claim a ‘hoax’ and ‘complete Scam’ in 2022 post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said she made up the encounter to promote her memoir and declared that she was ‘not my type!’
NEW YORK : Donald Trump went on trial on Tuesday, where the writer E. Jean Carroll is accusing the former US president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×