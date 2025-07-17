Donald Trump hints at Israel-Gaza ceasefire, ‘We have some good news…’; commends Steve Witkoff for 'fantastic job'

U.S. President Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, announced that ceasefire negotiations in Gaza are progressing positively, with Trump sharing optimistic updates on the situation.

Livemint
Published17 Jul 2025, 06:40 AM IST
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (not pictured), in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he meets with Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa (not pictured), in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 16, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo(REUTERS)

 U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Wednesday that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza were going well. 

According to a report by Al Jazeera, during a bill signing event at the White House, Donald Trump told his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, "We have some positive developments regarding Gaza and a few other high-level matters we're working on. You've done an excellent job."

(This is a developing story)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.

Business NewsNewsWorldDonald Trump hints at Israel-Gaza ceasefire, ‘We have some good news…’; commends Steve Witkoff for 'fantastic job'
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.