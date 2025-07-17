Donald Trump hints at Israel-Gaza ceasefire, ‘We have some good news…’; commends Steve Witkoff for 'fantastic job'

U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, said on Wednesday that negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza were going well.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, during a bill signing event at the White House, Donald Trump told his Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, "We have some positive developments regarding Gaza and a few other high-level matters we're working on. You've done an excellent job."