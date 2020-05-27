Donald Trump hits back at Twitter for flagging his tweets

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday hit back at Twitter for tagging two of his tweets on mail-in voting with a fact-checking warning label.

The label was imposed on two tweets Trump posted on Tuesday, claiming that "mail-in ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent" and would result in "a rigged election.

It was the first time Twitter fact-checked Trump's tweets.

Trump reacted: "Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post".

A Twitter spokesperson, in a statement to TechCrunch, said that the pair of tweets from the president "contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots".

"Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!" Trump further reacted on Twitter's action.

When a user browses the tweets in question, a link from Twitter shows "Get the facts about mail-in ballots," then leads to tweets and articles debunking the president's statements.

In order to limit the spread of potentially harmful and misleading content, starting on March 11, Twitter introduced new labels and warning messages on some tweets containing disputed or misleading information.

"We will continue to introduce new labels to provide context around different types of unverified claims and rumours as needed," Twitter said in an earlier statement.

Despite Trump posting harmful tweets for several times, Twitter was yet to flag or curb his tweets.

The conservatives including Trump have accused Twitter of portraying bias towards them and curbing free speech in the past.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

