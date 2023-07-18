Donald Trump hits out at Joe Biden, calls him ‘thief, stupid’

Former US President Donald Trump has again slammed the incumbent President Joe Biden in a TV interview, calling him 'stupid'. During an interview with Wayne Allyn Root of Real America's Voice, Trump said, “I never went after Biden as I could have because of respect for the presidency".

Trump, who remains the leading contender in the polls for the GOP presidential nomination, added, "He's a stone-cold crook. He's a common thief. He's a lowlife and he's a very stupid person. Beyond anything else, I mean, he's a stupid person. Now, I say it because when they indict your opponent, which nobody thought was possible, especially on nonsense—you know it all comes under the Presidential Records Act".

Against the backdrop of an investigation conducted by the House Oversight Committee into alleged corruption on the part of the US president and his family, Trump chided Biden.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s highest court has rejected the request by Trump to block a district attorney from prosecuting him for his actions in the wake of the 2020 election.

The Georgia Supreme Court unanimously shot down a petition that Trump’s attorneys filed last week asking the court to intervene. Trump's legal team argued that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office should be barred from seeking charges and that a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry should be thrown out.

Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has suggested she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.

The state Supreme Court noted in its five-page ruling Monday that Trump has a similar petition pending in Fulton County Superior Court. The justices unanimously declined to overstep the lower court, writing that Trump “makes no showing that he has been prevented fair access to the ordinary channels."

Regarding Trump's attempt to block the prosecutors, the justices said his legal filing lacked “the facts or the law necessary to mandate Willis’s disqualification by this Court at this time on this record."

Trump’s legal team previously acknowledged that the dual filings were unusual, but said they were necessary given the tight time frame. Two new regular grand juries were seated last week, and one is likely to hear the case.