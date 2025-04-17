Donald Trump welcomes Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at White House; says there will ‘100% be EU tariff deal’

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met US President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday where both the leaders expressed optimism that an EU-US trade deal could be worked.

There would "100 percent" be a deal, said Trump before a working lunch at the White House, adding “I fully expect it, but it’ll be a fair deal.”

However, the president offered no timeline.

“We’re in no rush. we are going to have very little problem making a deal with Europe or anyone else,” he added.

Meloni said she was "sure" an agreement could be reached, and reaffirmed that the United States is a "reliable partner" despite its tariffs move.

Meloni added that she would invite Trump for an official visit to Italy and hopes to organize a meeting with other European leaders at that time.

Meloni, who is visiting Washington to secure tariff relief for her nation and the European Union, expressed confidence that they can make a deal. “I’m here to help on that.”

She emphasized that Trump would need to engage with other European leaders, adding, “I cannot do this deal in the name of the European Union.”

Meloni has criticized Trump's "wrong" 20 percent duties on EU exports -- which he later suspended for 90 days -- but has looked to maintain ties with the mercurial Trump despite the chaos caused by his tariffs.

Described by Trump as a "fantastic leader" who shares many of his conservative views, Meloni is the first European leader to meet with Trump since his trade war with the bloc began.

The Italian premier said she believed in "unity" despite the trade tensions, and added of the United States: "If I didn't think it's a reliable partner I wouldn't be here."

Senior US officials earlier said Meloni and Trump had a "very special relationship," adding she could be a bridge for a deal on tariffs between Europe and Washington.