Donald Trump hush money trial: Closing arguments expected soon, what if ex-US president is convicted?
In Trump's hush money trial, closing arguments will be presented soon. Prosecutors aim to prove he falsified records to hide an alleged encounter with Stormy Daniels. Jurors will deliberate based on instructions from the judge and must reach a unanimous decision.
Closing arguments are expected on Tuesday in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in New York, wrapping up what is likely to be the only case against the former U.S. president to reach a jury before the November election.